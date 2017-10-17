HAMR Time | TechSNAP 341
Posted on: October 17, 2017
We’ve got bad news for Wifi-lovers as the KRACK hack takes the world by storm; We have the details & some places to watch to make sure you stay patched. Plus, some distressing revelations about third party access to your personal information through some US mobile carriers. Then we cover the ongoing debate over HAMR, MAMR, and the future of hard drive technology & take a mini deep dive into the world of elliptic curve cryptography.
Show Notes:
Update Every Device — This KRACK Hack Kills Your Wi-Fi Privacy
use a VPN & https, which would reduce the attack surface, but it’s not ‘perfect’.
Lots of stuff updated. Lots of stuff not. This is where it pays to know what you have in use and monitor your suppliers for notices.
Mobile carriers selling personal data
Western Digital Stuns Storage Industry with MAMR Breakthrough for Next-Gen HDDs
Western Digital Hard Drives Will Provide Over 40TB of Storage by 2025
new tech is MAMR – microwave-assisted magnetic recording instead of HAMR (Heat-assisted magnetic recording) with a laser
[Why MAMR over HAMR?]](https://www.extremetech.com/computing/257352-western-digital-reveals-mamr-technology-allow-40tb-hard-drives)