Provocative actions on the doorstep of North Korea and decertifying the “Iran Deal” lead us to one major conclusion. Plus a little KRACK news, Russia updates, and Comey gets caught red handed.

Plus we follow a few stories the media forgot, the bigger structural problem Harvey Weinstein represents, and a high note for the entrepreneuring youth!

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links

Question? Comments? Contact us here!