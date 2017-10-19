Trump Wants War | Unfilter 255
Posted on: October 18, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Provocative actions on the doorstep of North Korea and decertifying the “Iran Deal” lead us to one major conclusion. Plus a little KRACK news, Russia updates, and Comey gets caught red handed.
Plus we follow a few stories the media forgot, the bigger structural problem Harvey Weinstein represents, and a high note for the entrepreneuring youth!
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links
- Puerto Rico Relief Bill Cancels $16 Billion in Debt — But Not for Puerto Rico
- Congress’ pharmacist hints some members have Alzheimer’s, backpedals furiously – Ars Technica
- ‘Lost an election?’ Russian news outlet to remove D.C. ads that seem to reference Clinton’s defeat.
- Dangerous sound? What Americans heard in Cuba attacks
- Anthony Bourdain blasts Hillary Clinton’s ‘shameful’ interview regarding Harvey Weinstein | Fox News
- Hillary Clinton ‘appalled’ by Harvey Weinstein allegations, promises to give away donations – The Washington Post
- Las Vegas massacre survivor dies abruptly after posting her detailed eyewitness account of multiple shooters on Facebook
- Pelosi calls on Ryan to not exploit hacked documents in campaigns – POLITICO
- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange clashes with Ecuador over Catalonia | World | News | Express.co.uk
- (1854) YouTube
- WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange claims he made 50,000% return on bitcoin
- Colorado Marijuana Sales Jump Over 20%, exceed $500M in tax revenues since 2014 – Nation Jane
- Legal marijuana is saving lives in Colorado, study finds
- ‘Cold creepiness rarely seen’: Hillary seethes when asked about Wikileaks – The American MirrorThe American Mirror
- Comey drafted letter on Clinton email investigation before completing interviews, FBI confirms | Fox News
- Dossier Firm’s Lawyers Accuse Devin Nunes Of ‘Unprofessional Conduct’ – Talking Points Memo
- The World Once Laughed at North Korean Cyberpower. No More. – The New York Times
- Malta car bomb kills Panama Papers journalist | World news | The Guardian
- George Soros Transfers $18 Billion to His Foundation, Creating an Instant Giant – WSJ
- The Clinton Foundation Is Keeping Harvey Weinstein’s $250,000 Donation | Daily Wire
- Obama’s Visit to New Jersey Caps Tour of Democrats Supporting Murphy – The New York Times
- Donald Trump Has Had a Lot of Help in Sabotaging the Iran Deal | The Nation
- Khamenei says Iran will shred multinational nuclear deal if U.S. tears it: TV
- Netanyahu’s Challenge: Help Trump Fix or Scrap the Iran Deal – Bloomberg
- Iran nuclear deal: Key details – BBC News
- Iran nuclear deal framework – Wikipedia
- Malta car bomb kills Panama Papers journalist | World news | The Guardian
- Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “…people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept?”
- Gowdy wants Comey to testify again following Clinton email draft release | Fox News