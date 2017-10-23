Mike walks us through Optionals & gives us a specific code example. Plus we launch a new segment long in the making, “Mike Was Right” & it’s a doozy!

Optionals

Swift 4 also introduces Optionals type, which handles the absence of a value. Optionals say either “there is a value, and it equals x” or “there isn’t a value at all”.

An Optional is a type on its own, actually one of Swift 4’s new super-powered enums. It has two possible values, None and Some(T), where T is an associated value of the correct data type available in Swift 4.

  • Gist
  • What are they and why you should use them
  • How they are used in Swift
    • String v String? – different types
    • Sort of an implicit nil check
  • What is “forced unwrapping”

  • Optional Binding

  • Optional Chaining

