Posted on: October 23, 2017
We dive into what it’s like using Ubuntu 17.10 for a few days. Should you upgrade? What is cryptocurrency? We bring the mumble room in, plus your calls!
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Download Ubuntu 17.10
- Best Microphone Under $100
- Best Audio Interface Under $100
- Host Your Own YouTube
- Protecting Your Kids Online
- VoxteleSys
How to Enable HighDPI
- gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features “[‘scale-monitor-framebuffer’]”
