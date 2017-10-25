Plus Canonical is on the path to an IPO, pirates embrace Flatpack & more!

An easy solution to get high performance remote Linux desktop up and going, some tips on how to interact with an open source project or community & looking back at some of Fedora’s recent accomplishments.

Follow Up / Catch Up

Note: This was an “all-or-nothing” campaign, but we crossed well over the $1.5m goal, and will be delivering on the Librem 5 phone. If you would like a Librem 5 you can simply pre-order one of the appropriate rewards now, and we will add you to the shipping queue!

Well I thought as we putting the finishing touches on Fedora Workstation 27 I should try to look back at everything we have achieved since Fedora Workstation was launched with Fedora 21.

There’s an old “ha ha, only serious” joke. If you go to a Linux forum and ask for help fixing your WiFi driver, everyone will ignore you. If, instead, you say “Linux sucks, you can’t even get a f*&$ing WiFi driver working!” thousands of people will solve the problem for you.

“What you’ll see at some stage soon is that we have broken even on all the pieces that we do commercially without Unity,” Shuttleworth said. “At some stage after that, we will take a round of investment which will be a growth round and that will be aimed at helping us to become a public company in due course.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you 18.04 LTS, the Bionic Beaver.

High Performance Remote Linux Desktop

I’ve recently setup two remote desktop systems running Ubuntu 17.10. One I call Orbital, up in the cloud, and one I call sub.orbital, which is a local box on the studio LAN. I can remote into both of these using x2go, which rides on top of SSH.

x2go uses the nx library that was developed by NoMachine. All of the latency intensive parts of X forwarding was worked around by creating a nx proxy on each side of the network connection and sending compressed updates between the two proxies.

Basic features of X2Go

Graphical Remote Desktop that works well over both low bandwidth and high bandwidth connections

The ability to disconnect and reconnect to a session, even from another client

Support for sound

Support for as many simultaneous users as the computer’s resources will support (NX3 free edition limited you to 2.)

Traffic is securely tunneled over SSH

File Sharing from client to server

Printer Sharing from client to server

Easily select from multiple desktop environments (e.g., MATE, GNOME, KDE)

Remote support possible via Desktop Sharing

The ability to access single applications by specifying the name of the desired executable in the client configuration or selecting one of the pre-defined common applications

My Current Setup

Ubuntu MATE 17.10

Low hardware requirements, keeps cost down.

Great workflow

MATE does not require a GPU powered compositor.

Considering XFCE for future testing

