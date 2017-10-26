Trump Dossier Backfire | Unfilter 256
Posted on: October 25, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
A new report links the Clinton Campaign the the infamous Trump Dossier at the center of the Russian election scandal. We fill in some missing pieces from mainstream reporting and discuss the wider ramifications this & a few other significant stories will have.
Plus why the US Military’s reason for being in Niger doesn’t hold up, the big cyber money grab & a packed Overtime!
— Show Notes —
Links:
