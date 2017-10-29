Vomit Tent | User Error 32
Posted on: October 28, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
On this weeks episode, we talk about the new Amazon Key, follow up on Project Loon, rover upgrades, Beard’s TwitchCon trip, some #AskError & more!
+ (00:00:40) – Amazon looks for a better way to avoid package theft.
+ (00:13:50) – Google actually deploys balloons above Puerto Rico.
+ (00:16:06) – #AskError: What gets weirder the more you think about it?
+ (00:19:41) – #AskError: What tech are you most excited about seeing before you die?
+ (00:33:23) – The Beard goes to TwitchCon. Murphy’s Law works overtime.
+ (00:48:40) – Rover P-P-P-P-POWER!
+ (00:55:25) – Happy Barf-o-ween!
Links
- Chris’ vlog: Hooking up the Lady – YouTube
- We go inside a physical Amazon Store, and Meet up with a Patron | Jupiter Broadcasting on Patreon
- Amazon introduces the Echo Spot, an alarm clock with a 2.5-inch screen – The Verge
- Amazon.com: Introducing – Amazon Key: Amazon Devices & Accessories
- Amazon Key is a new service that lets couriers unlock your front door – The Verge
- Project Loon’s LTE balloons are floating over Puerto Rico