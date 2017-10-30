Selling the FLOSS | CR 281
Posted on: October 30, 2017
Mike and Chris begrudgingly accept the fundamental problem in sticking with boring and safe platforms, debate building a brand around FLOSS, get burned by Angular & reflect on some regrets in our business.
Plus SQL’s new hype, some feedback & a project pick of the week!
— Show Notes: —
Hoopla
40 Year Old’s At the Pep Rally
- What happens to cool tech when it goes uncool?
- All Things MS
- Rails Case
- Basically everything Java
- What if it doesn’t?
- The complicated case of the Angulars