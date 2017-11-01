Plus the public beating Kodi is taking for an open source problem, Flatpak gets mature & the Linux Foundation is working on open source AI.

Two of Ubuntu’s top contributors join us to chat a bit about the 17.10 release, working upstream with Gnome, the future of SNAPS in Ubuntu & goals for 18.04.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

_The Kodi box __pitch is hard to resist. A little black plastic square, in look not much different from a Roku or Apple TV, and similar in function as well. This streamer, though, offers something those others never will: Free access to practically any show or movie you can dream of. No rental fees. No subscriptions. Just type in the name of a blockbuster, and start watching a high-definition stream in seconds._

“This is the first release in a new series of stable releases called 0.10.x. New features will be added to 0.11.x, and bugfixes will be backported to 0.10.x. During the early phase of the 0.10.x series we may also backport minor features, but we guarantee backwards compatibility,” said Alexander Larsson.

This past May we released the major update to elementary OS that debuted the new pay-what-you-want app experience in AppCenter. In those past six months, we’ve seen over 50 apps released by developers.

The nonprofit Linux Foundation has announced that is working on an open source AI project, and AT&T is one of the founding organizations. Called the Acumos Project, its goal, like many open source platforms, is to enable a free exchange of ideas and machine learning solutions using an artificial intelligence framework — and eventually become a marketplace for AI apps and services.

Linux Academy

NERF delivers “Linux performance and reliability in firmware” as well as eliminates all post-boot activity of UEFI and the Management Engine, rather than allowing it to run concurrently in the background.

SCO says IBM released a “sham” version of Monterey OS to prop up AIX for Power.

“At this early stage in the development cycle we’re spending a week or so tidying up the loose ends from 17.10, SRUing the important fixes that we’ve found, getting ready to sync new packages from Debian,” said Will Cooke in his latest weekly report. “As you know, 18.04 will be an LTS release and so we will be focusing on stability and reliability this cycle, as well as a few new features.”

DigitalOcean

Chat with didrocks

Ubuntu core developer & archive admin @canonical

All good things must come to an end, however, in that particular case, it’s rather a beginning!

TING

Chat with Will

#Ubuntu Desktop Manager at Canonical. High handicap golfer. Once got 9 letters.

I’ll be starting the weekly round-up posts again now that the release is out and 18.04 is getting under way. At this early stage in the development cycle we’re spending a week or so tidying up the loose ends from 17.10, SRUing the important fixes that we’ve found, getting ready to sync new packages from Debian, and generally doing the groundwork to give us a clear run at 18.04. As you know, 18.04 will be an LTS release and so we will be focusing on stability and reliability this cycle, as well as a few new features. I’ll give a more detailed view into 18.04 in the coming weeks.