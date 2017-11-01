We’ve got some top tips to turn you from ssh-novice to port-forwarding master. Plus the latest on the confusing story of Kaspersky, the NSA & a bone-headed contractor. Then, our backup sense is tingling, with the story of $30,000 lost to a forgotten pin.

And of course your fantastic feedback, a record setting round-up & so much more on this week’s episode of TechSNAP!

OpenSSH CLI escape sequences

  • Notes from when Dan was experimenting with this: Only work if ~ is the first character you type; typing something, then backspace, then ~ will not invoke the escape sequence. Must be the first character after ENTER.

Kaspersky Confirms It Downloaded Classified Docs, Blames NSA Contractor’s Dumb Mistake

  • According to Kaspersky, the fault rests of the shoulders of the NSA contractor, who allegedly brought home government surveillance tools and then decided to activate their consumer antivirus software

  • The analyst’s computer was infected with malware while Kaspersky’s product was disabled

  • When Kaspersky’s product was re-enabled, the user apparently scanned their system multiple times

  • A 7-zip archive of documents was retrieved for analysis because the user had set the software to send reports of malicious detections.

‘I Forgot My PIN’: An Epic Tale of Losing $30,000 in Bitcoin

  • Spent $3,000 to buy 7.4 bitcoins. Saved them to Trezor hardware wallet. Wrote down a 24-word recovery key. Saved a PIN.

  • Paper went missing

  • Could not remember PIN

  • Tried many times.

  • Tried an exploit…..

