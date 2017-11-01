Low Security Pillow Storage | TechSNAP 343
We’ve got some top tips to turn you from ssh-novice to port-forwarding master. Plus the latest on the confusing story of Kaspersky, the NSA & a bone-headed contractor. Then, our backup sense is tingling, with the story of $30,000 lost to a forgotten pin.
And of course your fantastic feedback, a record setting round-up & so much more on this week’s episode of TechSNAP!
Show Notes:
OpenSSH CLI escape sequences
- Notes from when Dan was experimenting with this: Only work if ~ is the first character you type; typing something, then backspace, then ~ will not invoke the escape sequence. Must be the first character after ENTER.
Kaspersky Confirms It Downloaded Classified Docs, Blames NSA Contractor’s Dumb Mistake
According to Kaspersky, the fault rests of the shoulders of the NSA contractor, who allegedly brought home government surveillance tools and then decided to activate their consumer antivirus software
The analyst’s computer was infected with malware while Kaspersky’s product was disabled
When Kaspersky’s product was re-enabled, the user apparently scanned their system multiple times
A 7-zip archive of documents was retrieved for analysis because the user had set the software to send reports of malicious detections.
‘I Forgot My PIN’: An Epic Tale of Losing $30,000 in Bitcoin
Spent $3,000 to buy 7.4 bitcoins. Saved them to Trezor hardware wallet. Wrote down a 24-word recovery key. Saved a PIN.
Paper went missing
Could not remember PIN
Tried many times.
Tried an exploit…..
Feedback
Round Up:
curl statistics made simple: davecheney/httpstat (written in GO) refers to reorx/httpstat (written in Python) which is in FreeBSD Ports as net/py-httpstat – Dan tweeted his test case
A flaw in Google’s bug database exposed private security vulnerability reports – original blog post
Oracle ZFS man calls for Big Red to let filesystem upstream into Linux – sounds like Oracle wants to get ZFS into Linux