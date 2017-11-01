Paul Manafort and two others are swept up by Robert Mueller’s investigation & the tangled web it reveals reads like a blueprint for Washington DC’s corruption. Plus who initially funded the Trump dossier.

But we start off by debunking any possibility Russian ads on Facebook or Twitter impacted the 2016 election.

RSS Feeds:

Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes

Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes —

Links:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!