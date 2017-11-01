Manafort Meltdown | Unfilter 257
Posted on: November 1, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Paul Manafort and two others are swept up by Robert Mueller’s investigation & the tangled web it reveals reads like a blueprint for Washington DC’s corruption. Plus who initially funded the Trump dossier.
But we start off by debunking any possibility Russian ads on Facebook or Twitter impacted the 2016 election.
Links:
- NSA Concealed Records on JFK Assassination for Decades
- FBI informant in Obama-era Russian nuclear bribery cleared to testify before Congress | TheHill
- J.F.K. Files, Though Incomplete, Are a Treasure Trove for Answer Seekers – The New York Times
- CNN Politics on Twitter: “Exclusive: First charges filed in Mueller investigation https://t.co/GjyY49fswa https://t.co/FJhFmRFANk”
- Dallas cops were warned Lee Harvey Oswald would be killed | Daily Mail Online
- Fusion GPS funded by Free Beacon before Democrats, Hillary Clinton campaign – Business Insider
- CNN’s Undisclosed Ties To Fusion GPS | The Daily Caller
- ABC News on Twitter: “NEW: House Intel Committee reaches deal to secure Fusion GPS’ bank records; the company produced dossier alleging Trump-Russia links. https://t.co/6VkzRkpf4t”
- North Korea on verge of ‘catastrophe’ at nuclear site, China warns | World | News | Express.co.uk
- Putin resets Iraqi energy landscape as Barzani steps aside
- CONFIRMED BY EDWARD SNOWDEN: US and Saudi coordinated barbaric terrorist attacks on Syria
- Global gas market braced for price war
- Former Trump Aides Charged as Prosecutors Reveal New Campaign Ties With Russia – The New York Times
- Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK’d!”
- Tony Podesta stepping down from lobbying giant amid Mueller probe – POLITICO
- Mueller’s Collusion Pursuit Nets Ex-Trump Aide’s Guilty Plea – Bloomberg
- Zoe Tillman on Twitter: “NEW: Criminal case unsealed against former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulous https://t.co/d7q17GYEmz https://t.co/PMVaZT6eJH”
- Russian groups made 1,100 YouTube videos during 2016 US election – The Verge
- Facebook says 126 million people in the U.S. may have seen posts produced by Russian-government-backed agents – Recode
- Google’s Dominance in Washington Faces a Reckoning – WSJ
- Mueller team won battle to force testimony from lawyer for Manafort and Gates – POLITICO
- New York terror attack: Eight dead as truck rams cyclists in Manhattan as driver shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’
- Paul Manafort used ‘Bond007’ as his password, experts say – Business Insider
- Feds interviewed accused NYC truck attacker in 2015 about possible terror ties – ABC News
- Did Hitler escape Germany for Colombia, South America? Memos from JFK files show CIA considered it | Miami Herald
- JFK Files Reveal CIA Planned to Stage Bombings, Then Blame Castro | Democracy Now!
- The Clinton ‘Suicides’: A List Of Suspicious Deaths
- Trump and Clinton spent $81M on US election Facebook ads, Russian agency $46K | TechCrunch
- Facebook estimates 126 million people were served content from Russia-linked pages – Oct. 30, 2017
- With cash, Ukraine’s political foes bring fight to Washington
- European Centre for a Modern Ukraine – Wikipedia
- lite.washingtonexaminer.com
- Podesta Group files new disclosures in Manafort-linked Ukraine lobbying – POLITICO
- Podesta lobby group did not disclose extent of work for Ukrainian campaign advised by Paul Manafort – CNNPolitics
- JFK Files Expose CIA Plot to Stage Miami Bombings and Blame Fidel Castro | News | teleSUR English
- Welcome to the CIA Web Site — Central Intelligence Agency
- Trump campaign gave feds the goods on Papadopoulos, says White House – Washington Times
- Pre-Register Now to Avoid the Lines – Marijuana Business Conference & Expo
- Who Is George Papadopoulos, First To Plead Guilty In Russia Probe : NPR
- As Trump’s advisor, Papadopoulos was described as ‘unremarkable’ – Business Insider
- Declassified CIA document claims Hitler was in Colombia after World War II
- Manafort has 3 passports, traveled to China with phone registered under fake name – CNNPolitics
- DEA Wiretap Led to Investigation of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock | True Pundit