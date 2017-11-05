All Natural Drugs | User Error 33
Posted on: November 4, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
This week, John joins us again to talk about an app that claims to diagnose your car, the troubles with body pains, diets and sleeping, the Nintendo 2DS, a failure, a batch of #AskError & more!
+ (00:00:12) – A Phone app that (supposedly) diagnoses your car engine.
+ (00:03:58) – #AskError: What did your family make out to be more expensive than it really was?
+ (00:08:20) – #AskError: What commonly held scientific belief is false?
+ (00:18:54) – Core muscles are the worst to injure.
+ (00:22:22) – Chris needs a new way to sleep.
+ (00:32:54) – #AskError: What seemed great as a kid but awful as an adult, or vice versa.
+ (00:37:58) – Chris looks back on a year of the vlog.
+ (00:50:10) – The Nintendo 2DS is an interesting device.
