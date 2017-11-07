Ice Age | CR 282
Posted on: November 6, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike makes the case that he and Chris are dying breeds from a bygone era that need to hunker down & prepare for the cold winter. Plus we respond to a batch of great feedback, chat some contested hoopla & wrap it all up with a bit of small business wisdom.
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
- A New Dev Hates Android
- Nehemia Writes in Re the Angular Treadmill
Hoopla
Peaking in on PWAs
- What are PWAs?
- Angular, React, Polymer — Oh My!
- PWAs Are Coming to the Windows Store
- The Promise of Open Standards Come to Pass