A Community Divided | LUP 222
Posted on: November 7, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
Community news & app picks this week before we get into a bizarre story that could rip up parts of the open source community.
Plus Elementary OS’s secret weapon to get more native apps, our tips for great High-DPI under Linux & some Enlightenment love.
Show Notes:
Follow Up / Catch Up
Meet Gladys, a Raspberry Pi-Powered Intelligent, Open-Source Home Assistant
Meet Gladys, an open-source program designed to become the only intelligent home assistant you’ll ever need, backed by the tiny and powerful Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
Standalone Signal Desktop
The new desktop version of Signal runs independently of your browser. If you’re a Firefox or Safari user, you don’t need to install Chrome to send and receive Signal messages on your computer. If you’re a Chrome user, having your browser open will no longer be synonymous with having Signal Desktop open.
Skype’s big redesign publicly launches to desktop users
Today, the company is publicly launching the new version of Skype to the desktop, including on Mac, Windows 10 (November 2016 update and lower), Windows 8, Windows 7, and Linux.
New Features in Enlightenment 22
The E22 development cycle has been underway for over a year, and it has included over 1,500 patches to address nearly 200 tickets on our issue tracker. With this has come a number of new features and improvements.
Pinta: Painting Made Simple!
Pinta is a free, open source program for drawing and image editing.
Blizzard releases headless StarCraft2 build for Linux](https://github.com/Blizzard/s2client-proto)
StarCraft II Client – protocol definitions used to communicate with StarCraft II.
What distro to use with High-dpi laptops?
I’ve been having trouble with finding a distro to install on a new Dell xps 15 I bought and I’m hating this windows that it came with.
Granite 0.5 Is Here! – elementary OS
If you’re not familiar with Granite, it’s a companion library for Gtk+ and GLib, the foundational app building libraries on our platform. Granite provides additional widgets and APIs that contain design patterns that are specific to elementary OS. Think of it as a shortcut to help you build killer apps.
The Spat Heard Around the Community
At SFLC, we have been more than watching these developments. By careful repeated experimentation with the new procedures, we have built confidence in our ability to interact favorably and reliably with the Service’s new application types and review procedures. We can now confidently take a free software project from scratch through state incorporation, governance formation, application for federal tax deductibility, to complete legal and fiscal independent self-governance, with the right to receive tax-deductible contributions, in 90 to 120 days, or even less.
This transformation gives us and our clients the best of both worlds.
- SFLC Files Bizarre Legal Action Against Its Former Client, Software Freedom Conservancy – Conservancy Blog – Software Freedom Conservancy
About a month ago, the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), _the not-for-profit law firm _which
launched Conservancy in 2006 and served as Conservancy’s law firm until July 2011, took the bizarre and frivolous _step of filing a legal action in the United States Patent and Trademark Office seeking cancellation of Conservancy’s trademark for our name, “Software Freedom
Conservancy”.
_
Conservancy is currently home to forty-six member projects.
On Friday, while we were putting on our _annual conference_at Columbia Law School, a puff of near-apocalyptic rhetoric about us was _published_by SFLC’s former employees, Karen Sandler and Bradley Kuhn, who now manage the Conservancy, which was originally established and wholly funded by SFLC, and still bears our name. We were busy with our conference when this happened, which seems to have been the point. We are glad to have the chance now, after a little much-needed rest, to help everyone avoid unnecessary hyperventilation.
Easily Monitor CPU Utilization in Linux Terminal With Stress Terminal UI
Stress Terminal UI offers the following features:
- Visualize CPU Frequency, Utilization, Temperature & Power Usage
- Displays performance dips caused by thermal throttling
- Lightweight & uses minimal resources
- Requires no display server (i.e. X-server for most Linux distros)
- Stress Operation mode for stress testing the CPU