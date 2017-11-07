Plus Elementary OS’s secret weapon to get more native apps, our tips for great High-DPI under Linux & some Enlightenment love.

Community news & app picks this week before we get into a bizarre story that could rip up parts of the open source community.

Show Notes:

Follow Up / Catch Up

Meet Gladys, an open-source program designed to become the only intelligent home assistant you’ll ever need, backed by the tiny and powerful Raspberry Pi single-board computer.

The new desktop version of Signal runs independently of your browser. If you’re a Firefox or Safari user, you don’t need to install Chrome to send and receive Signal messages on your computer. If you’re a Chrome user, having your browser open will no longer be synonymous with having Signal Desktop open.

Today, the company is publicly launching the new version of Skype to the desktop, including on Mac, Windows 10 (November 2016 update and lower), Windows 8, Windows 7, and Linux.

The E22 development cycle has been underway for over a year, and it has included over 1,500 patches to address nearly 200 tickets on our issue tracker. With this has come a number of new features and improvements.

Pinta is a free, open source program for drawing and image editing.

Blizzard releases headless StarCraft2 build for Linux](https://github.com/Blizzard/s2client-proto)

StarCraft II Client – protocol definitions used to communicate with StarCraft II.

I’ve been having trouble with finding a distro to install on a new Dell xps 15 I bought and I’m hating this windows that it came with.

If you’re not familiar with Granite, it’s a companion library for Gtk+ and GLib, the foundational app building libraries on our platform. Granite provides additional widgets and APIs that contain design patterns that are specific to elementary OS. Think of it as a shortcut to help you build killer apps.

The Spat Heard Around the Community

At SFLC, we have been more than watching these developments. By careful repeated experimentation with the new procedures, we have built confidence in our ability to interact favorably and reliably with the Service’s new application types and review procedures. We can now confidently take a free software project from scratch through state incorporation, governance formation, application for federal tax deductibility, to complete legal and fiscal independent self-governance, with the right to receive tax-deductible contributions, in 90 to 120 days, or even less. This transformation gives us and our clients the best of both worlds.

About a month ago, the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), _the not-for-profit law firm _which

launched Conservancy in 2006 and served as Conservancy’s law firm until July 2011, took the bizarre and frivolous _step of filing a legal action in the United States Patent and Trademark Office seeking cancellation of Conservancy’s trademark for our name, “Software Freedom

Conservancy”.

_

Conservancy is currently home to forty-six member projects.

On Friday, while we were putting on our _annual conference_at Columbia Law School, a puff of near-apocalyptic rhetoric about us was _published_by SFLC’s former employees, Karen Sandler and Bradley Kuhn, who now manage the Conservancy, which was originally established and wholly funded by SFLC, and still bears our name. We were busy with our conference when this happened, which seems to have been the point. We are glad to have the chance now, after a little much-needed rest, to help everyone avoid unnecessary hyperventilation.

Stress Terminal UI offers the following features: