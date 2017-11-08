SSL Strippers | TechSNAP 344
Posted on: November 7, 2017
You may think that’s a secure password field, but don’t be fooled! We’ve got the disturbing tale of some negligent websites & their fraudulent fonts. Then, some top tips to evaluate the security of your banking institutions & best practices for verbal passwords. Plus, a controversial discussion of opsec, obfuscation, security & you!
Show Notes:
How not to avoid browser security warning
Verbal passwords
Obscurity is a Valid Security Layer
Feedback
Containers/Jails/Zones : Containers vs Zones vs Jails vs VMs, Container descriptions and security, Docker and the rise of popularity of containers, Papers We Love Zones and Jails
Round Up:
http://www.crunchyroll.com/ Cloudflare configuration compromised
USB Stick with Heathrow Security and Queen’ Data Found on London Street see also Met Police Special Escort Group
Performing & Preventing SSL Stripping: A Plain-English Primer
Researchers turn LG’s Hom-Bot vacuum cleaner into a real-time spying device