Donna’s Closet | Unfilter 258
Posted on: November 8, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
Donna Brazile’s new book “Hacks” rewrites history, names some big names & exposes collusion between the DNC and the Clinton campaign that ran deeper than previously understood.
We’ll play some of the best excerpts from the book, review the reaction & reveal the bigger power struggle playing out behind the scenes.
Plus the situation in Saudi Arabia that’s escalating very quickly, the latest “cyber news” & a high earning high-note!
— Show Notes —
Links:
