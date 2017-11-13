Dongs and Noodles | User Error 34
Today we cover the origins of amazon, talk about some food, share our sleep remedy findings, go to war against the rats, hunt for a place to live, play some rust & more!
+ (00:00:20) – All-glass phones are hip again. Why?
+ (00:03:45) – The genesis of Amazon
+ (00:13:19) – #AskError: if JB had a fully funded journalist, where would you deploy him to?
+ (00:20:08) – #AskError: Are we headed for Ghost In The Shell or Battlestar Galactica?
+ (00:22:50) – #AskError: What would you ask the most influential radio producers of all time?
+ (00:24:08) – Fooooood
+ (00:28:05) – #AskError: What occupation, besides the one you have now, would you want to do?
+ (00:31:49) – Sleep remedies
+ (00:38:36) – The Rat War
+ (00:43:46) – Rikai’s hunt
+ (00:55:05) – Adventures in Rust
- Well-capitalized Seattle start-up seeks Unix developers – Google Groups
- Remember when Amazon only sold books? – LA Times
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold more than $1 billion worth of stock this week – The Verge
- Pranksters create fake Apple store at subway station with 50 people waiting in line / Boing Boing
- Seriously, don’t drop your iPhone X
- NOW L-Tryptophan 500 mg,120 Veg Capsules: Health & Personal Care
- Best Naturals Inositol 1000mg 120 Tablets – also called vitamin B8: Health & Personal Care