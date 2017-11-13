Linux Action News 27
Posted on: November 12, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
New details show Linux on Galaxy phones further along than expected, Bitcoin’s bad week explained & CrossOver enables Windows apps, on ChromeOS.
Plus Canonical puts out a call for help, Munich votes to return to Windows & Steam on Linux turns 5.
RSS Feeds:
HD Video Feed | MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Episode Links
- SegWit2x Bitcoin fork called off — “Although we strongly believe in the need for a larger blocksize, there is something we believe is even more important: keeping the community together,” Belshe said. “Unfortunately, it is clear that we have not built sufficient consensus for a clean blocksize upgrade at this time. Continuing on the current path could divide the community and be a setback to Bitcoin’s growth.”
- Eco friendly Bitcoin competitor announced — Cohen has just started a new company called Chia Network that will launch a cryptocurrency based on proofs of time and storage rather than bitcoin’s electricity-burning proofs of work. Essentially, Chia will harness cheap and abundant unused storage space on hard drives to verify its blockchain.
- More Linux On Galaxy details — Described as a “Concept Demo”, the vid has a couple of interesting moments.
- CrossOver enables Windows apps on ChromeOS — CodeWeavers has now announced the availability of their Wine-powered CrossOver software for Chrome OS.
- Canonical wants volunteers to create art for Ubuntu — A new theme based on Adwaita, the default GNOME GTK theme.
- Steam Linux client turns 5 — It was on 6 November 2012 when the Steam Linux beta roll-out began and gained more steam as the year came to a close.
- Munich votes to return to Windows — That means, that Munich will transition to Microsoft Windows 10 in a 2 year phase (till 2020) on 29,000 pcs. The cost for this transition is actually confidential, but is estimated to be more than 100 million euros (more than 116 million US dollars).
- Apple relicenses CUPS — The CUPS Common UNIX Printing System up to now had been developed under the GPLv2 license while now Apple will be switching it to the Apache 2.0 software license.