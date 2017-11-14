With Logitech bricking one of their hardware products, do you really trust the cloud? Is there an alternative messaging platform that you can self host? What’s the cost? Some say it’s as low as $25 one time fee. This week we dive into communications. Plus an interview with snapcraft.io & your calls.

