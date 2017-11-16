Jr’s DMs | Unfilter 259
Posted on: November 16, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
New leaks show Trump Junior coordinated directly with WikiLeaks, but this just leads to much bigger questions that we tackle this week. We also discuss the supposed “catastrophic” NSA breach this week, the ISIS deal that’ll make you angry & a “high note” that could change everything.
Plus a packed overtime, a packed “cyber” segment & much more!
Direct Download:
RSS Feeds:
Video Feed | MP3 Feed | HD Torrent | iTunes
Become an Unfilter supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes —
Links:
- Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. offered him info from firm behind Trump dossier: report | TheHill
- WikiLeaks – Vault 8
- WikiLeaks Releases Source Code of CIA Cyber-Weapon
- Devin Nunes attended breakfast with Flynn, Turkish foreign minister before inauguration – Business Insider
- Theresa May accuses Vladimir Putin of election meddling – BBC News
- The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks – The Atlantic
- Sessions considering second special counsel to investigate Republican concerns, letter shows – The Washington Post
- Trump tweeted about Podesta emails 15 minutes after WikiLeaks asked Trump Jr. to: report | TheHill
- Donald Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks about campaign
- Justice Department Considering GOP Calls for Clinton Special Counsel – NBC News
- House declares U.S. military role in Yemen’s civil war unauthorized – POLITICO
- Bush 41 facing allegations he groped 16-year-old in 2003
- Shocking Video:Captured ISIS Fighter: ‘We Work for the US and Israeli Government’ – AWDnews
- Trump Impeachment Articles Introduced by Six Democrats Calling for Hearings to Begin Immediately
- RT America forced to register as a ‘foreign agent’ | Russia News | Al Jazeera
- We Knew Julian Assange Hated Clinton. We Didn’t Know He Was Secretly Advising Trump.
- Libya’s Slave Auctions And African Genocide: What Hillary Knew | Zero Hedge
- Hillary Emails Reveal True Motive for Libya Intervention | Foreign Policy Journal