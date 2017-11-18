Namespaces GOTO Jail | TechSNAP 345
We can’t contain our excitement as we dive deep into the world of jails, zones & so-called linux containers. Dan shares his years of experience using the time-tested original bad boy of containers, FreeBSD jails. Wes breaks down cgroups, namespaces & explains how they come together to create a container. Plus we discuss similarities, differences, workflows & more!
And of course your fantastic feedback, a record setting round-up & so much more!
Jails and Containers – Deep Dive
Jails
- Jails – High value but shitty Virtualization
- iocage
- ezjail
- Docker on FreeBSD jails
- FIBS
- Tie cpu to a jail
Containers
Namespaces
- Namespaces in operation, part 1: namespaces overview [LWN.net]
- namespaces(7) – Linux manual page
- Namespaces Tutorial: Isolate Your Linux System | Toptal
cgroups
- Introduction to Control Groups
- Control groups, part 1: On the history of process grouping
- RHEL7: How to get started with CGroups
History
- The History of Containers – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog
- Evolution of Linux Containers and Future – ContainerMind
- Moments in Container History
- Jessie Frazelle’s Blog: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
Runtimes
- Linux Containers – LXC – Introduction
- opencontainers/runc: CLI tool for running containers
- Open Containers Initiative
- LXC vs Docker
- rkt vs Other Projects
Etc
- The Docker Ecosystem: An Overview of Containerization | DigitalOcean
- Containers – What are they? Why do you need one? – Part 1 – Ravikanth Chaganti
- Containers: What’s New, What Isn’t, What Matters?
- Docker Internals