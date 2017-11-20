On this week’s episode, Noah returns to share his thoughts with the guys on everything from Bitcoin & the Cloud to creepy YouTube videos and weddings. Plus we give an update on the Beard’s moving situation, look at recent self driving car news, talk about attempted murder & more!

+ (00:00:21) – Is bitcoin getting forked up?

+ (00:11:19) – Crazy things close to home

+ (00:15:41) – A new product! The Logitech Harmony Brick!

+ (00:28:18) – YouTube is full of “children’s” videos doing weird things. YouTube doesn’t seem to care.

+ (00:32:40) – Rikai prepares to move out, leaving Chris & Noah with empty nest feelings.

+ (00:43:58) – Are weddings getting less tedious?

+ (01:02:04) – Self driving cars continue their evolution and some of the guys are unimpressed.