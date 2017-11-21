Mike gets real about the future of WebAssembly, discuss the team up of Amazon and Microsoft, the real cost of Javascript & the iOS revolt underway.

So I am on a bit of a search. I’ve been using Digital Ocean for years now, but I am looking into what is out there for competitive services. As far as I can tell, DO is untouched when you compare some of the services to price. Is there something I am missing that these services provide or reliability?

If WASM were a functionally identical replacement for js, I might be agree, but have you considered the performance gains that are being touted with WASM? Mozilla, et al, are touting impressive performance gains (which are difficult to quantify atm), based on the fact that wasm is statically typed bytecode competing against dynamic scripting js. Are you skeptical of those claims?

If Web Assembly’s advertised performance benefits are substantial, then I don’t see how js isn’t going to lose marketshare as wasm enters production. Just consider the performance gains in Electron apps that are rewritten in wasm.

iOS 11 Revolt

While clear graphical glitches in the broken notifications are clear to see but less widespread, the real concerns are the extent of app crashes and problematic battery life. The latter in particular is polarizing with @AppleSupport again besieged on Twitter with complaints while other threads report big improvements yet see the first to respond bemoans opposing results.

Long time readers of this blog and Coder Radio listeners may recall that for the last few Thanksgivings I’ve been writing up or covering on the show my list of open-source tools that I am thankful for that I feel will be significant in the year to come; if you’re curious the first year I did this was 2012.

Tomorrow is @ubuntu Community Appreciation Day #ucaday. Thanks for the outstanding work @popey @didrocks @m_wimpress @8none1 @sabdfl And thank you to everyone else that I did not randomly recall their handle and those of you who don't lurk on Twitter as well! 😃 pic.twitter.com/Px21WMKON8 — Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) November 19, 2017

The idea is very simple, and yet very powerful: say thanks. Show your appreciation to somebody in the community and make that person have a nicer day.

youtube-dl is a command-line program to download videos from YouTube.com and a few more sites. It requires the Python interpreter (2.6, 2.7, or 3.2+), and it is not platform specific. We also provide a Windows executable that includes Python. youtube-dl should work in your Unix box, in Windows or in Mac OS X. It is released to the public domain, which means you can modify it, redistribute it or use it however you like.