But the meat of the show is Lynis a tool to audit your Linux box, create reports & teach you how to better secure your system.

Google gets caught red handed, we find lots of goodies in the new Linux kernel & we have three great new app picks this week.

Android has been a great boon to the kernel community, having brought a

great deal of growth in both the user and the development communities. But

Android has also been a problem in that devices running it ship with

kernels containing large amounts (often millions of lines) of out-of-tree

code. That fragments the development community and makes it impossible to

run mainline kernels on this hardware. The problematic side of Android was discussed at the 2017 Maintainer Summit; the picture that resulted is

surprisingly optimistic.

Even devices that had been reset to factory default settings and apps, with location services disabled, were observed by Quartz sending nearby cell-tower addresses to Google. Devices with a cellular data or WiFi connection appear to send the data to Google each time they come within range of a new cell tower. When Android devices are connected to a WiFi network, they will send the tower addresses to Google even if they don’t have SIM cards installed.

As a result, Intel has identified several security vulnerabilities that could potentially place impacted platforms at risk. Systems using ME Firmware versions 11.0/11.5/11.6/11.7/11.10/11.20, SPS Firmware version 4.0, and TXE version 3.0 are impacted.

Said robot is an automated vulnerability-checker that scours kernel code for issues. With version 4.14 slated to be the next kernel version to receive Long Term Support, and that support now running for six years instead of two, a more secure release will be widely welcome._

If there is any failure during the build stage, 0-Day will bisect the failure to the first code patch that introduces the failure. That patch author is then notified with the failure information and the steps to reproduce the problem. This allows developers to reproduce the problem in their local environments and to verify their fixes.

Using bcache can destroy the filesystem. Mine was gone after 3rd non sucesfull try to mount the rootfs. It was not possible to recover any file.

If you want split video, trim video, or join video clips into a single montage then Vidcutter is ideal. The app lets you perform these tasks, as well as many more, quickly and easily. VidCutter is a Qt5 application that uses the open-source FFMpeg media engine.

Parlatype is a minimal audio player for manual speech transcription, written for the GNOME desktop environment. It plays audio sources to transcribe them in your favourite text application.

Audit your Linux box with Lynis

Lynis is an open source security auditing tool. Used by system administrators, security professionals, and auditors, to evaluate the security defenses of their Linux and Unix-based systems. It runs on the host itself, so it performs more extensive security scans than vulnerability scanners.

Kicking off the Gentoo Challenge. For REAL.