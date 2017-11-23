We debate both sides of the Net Neutrality argument & then share our personal perspectives. Then after some quick news updates, we catch up on the travesty in Yemen * why it’s not getting talked about much.

Plus the latest from the Pervert Parade, a high-note that’ll inspire you & a packed Overtime!

