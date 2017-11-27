Linux Action News 29
Posted on: November 26, 2017
Android tracking more invasive than previously known, Ubuntu wants your ideas for Mir & Linus gets heated about Kernel security while we focus on the technical issue at the heart of the matter.
Plus a new magazine from the Raspberry Pi Foundation, several vulnerabilities in Intel’s Management Engine & more!
Episode Links
- Google collected location data from Android users who didn’t know — In a nutshell, the whereabouts of every active Android phone and tablet in the world were tracked even with location services disabled and no carrier SIM card inserted.
- Ubuntu want community input on Mir — However we’re also at the place where we need to reach out to the community and ask what are the aspects of your desktop that you value most, to help us figure out a direction for Mir.
- New magazine from the Raspberry Pi Foundation – Hackspace — The first issue of HackSpace magazine is here! Join us as we explore thinking machines, build a trebuchet, learn how Arduino changed the world, see how far we can overclock a Raspberry Pi using liquid nitrogen, and much more…
- Linus gets heated about kernel security — Linux Lord fires up over proposal to secure Linux by shutting down wonky processes
- Then calmly explains his position — His long post on the matter suggested to security practitioners that “‘Do no harm’ should be your mantra for any new hardening work.”
- Others act like children — So on the day of Kees’ presentation, where he tried to drop a useless 0day on me and talk up how many upstream developers reviewed his code that did the same limitation *right*, I wrote an exploit of my own.
- Vulnerability in Intel Management Engine — Remote attackers could launch commands on a host of Intel-based computers, including laptops and desktops shipped with Intel Core processors since 2015.