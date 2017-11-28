After Mike’s big Black Friday hardware score the guys try out a little Windows 10 challenge for their workflow & walk away a bit humbled and surprised by the experience.

But first Mike shares his late night session with JavaScript & the big change he’s making.

Plus our pick of the week, some hoopla & more!

Note: We keep making the audio better by the week. We make a switch mid-way in this episode to a new system we think sounds much better!

— Show Notes: —

Hoopla

Typescript VS JavaScript (ES6+)

Mike Takes the Windows Challenge

HP Spectre

  • Hardware First Impressions
  • Software Impressions

  • Apple Weariness

    • Windows 10 Workflow

Pick of the Week

Cmder is a software package created out of pure frustration over the absence of nice console emulators on Windows. It is based on amazing software, and spiced up with the Monokai color scheme and a custom prompt layout, looking sexy from the
start.

