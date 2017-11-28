Hear the Net Neutrality debate from a new perspective. Darcy from Portugal shares his insights from a land already regulated by Net Neutrality style laws. Plus a deep dive into free-rating, your calls & more!

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

A big thank you to those who joined us for War Stories Night!

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —