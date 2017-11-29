Plus we call out the Register, DRM’s dirty little secret & how Linux users can make a difference.

Red Hat, Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and others come together to push common sense GPL enforcement & a whole batch of community news.

To provide greater predictability to users of open source software, Red Hat, Facebook, Google and IBM today each committed to extending the GPLv3 approach for license compliance errors to the software code that each licenses under GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1 and v2.

As I say in the article, I'm seriously thrilled that companies are participating in this dialog and upping their commitment to enforce in a way that is friendly to the long term success of #freesoftware https://t.co/rRVbEOvug5 — karen sandler (@o0karen0o) November 28, 2017

In a blog post, Re7d Hat explained that legal proceedings generally produce poor results in the free software and open-source community and that litigation should almost always be avoided.

“I do open source work, how do I find funding?”

In light of the GNOME switch, this release seems like more of a homecoming than an entirely new voyage.

Lynis Follow Up from Founder of CISOfy

Few additions you might find useful to know:

– Lynis celebrated its 10 year birthday this month

– Lynis can also run as non-privileged user. In that case, the log/report is stored in /tmp. — Michael Boelen (@mboelen) November 23, 2017

We are proud to officially announce Texas Linux Fest 2018, scheduled for June 8 and 9 at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas.

Fedora 25 enters End of Life status in a little over 2 weeks. Upgrade to Fedora 26 or Fedora 27 to ensure your system is updated and secure https://t.co/FTl9EFwZd8 — Fedora Project (@fedora) November 27, 2017

Is the Front line of the Web Firefox?

Do Linux users need to boycott Chrome?

EFF has been fighting against DRM and the laws behind it for a decade and a half, intervening in the US Broadcast Flag, the UN Broadcasting Treaty, the European DVB CPCM standard, the W3C EME standard and many other skirmishes, battles and even wars over the years. With that long history behind us, there are two things we want you to know about DRM:

Everybody on the inside secretly knows that DRM technology is irrelevant, but DRM law is everything; and The reason companies want DRM has nothing to do with copyright

