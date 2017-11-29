Red Hat, Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, and others come together to push common sense GPL enforcement & a whole batch of community news.

Plus we call out the Register, DRM’s dirty little secret & how Linux users can make a difference.

Technology Industry Leaders Join Forces to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing

To provide greater predictability to users of open source software, Red Hat, Facebook, Google and IBM today each committed to extending the GPLv3 approach for license compliance errors to the software code that each licenses under GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1 and v2.

In a blog post, Re7d Hat explained that legal proceedings generally produce poor results in the free software and open-source community and that litigation should almost always be avoided.

Lemonade-stand: A handy guide to financial support for open source

“I do open source work, how do I find funding?”

Ubuntu 17.10: Return of the GNOME

In light of the GNOME switch, this release seems like more of a homecoming than an entirely new voyage.

Lynis Follow Up from Founder of CISOfy

Texas Linux Fest Call for Papers

We are proud to officially announce Texas Linux Fest 2018, scheduled for June 8 and 9 at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas.

Is the Front line of the Web Firefox?

Do Linux users need to boycott Chrome?

EFF has been fighting against DRM and the laws behind it for a decade and a half, intervening in the US Broadcast Flag, the UN Broadcasting Treaty, the European DVB CPCM standard, the W3C EME standard and many other skirmishes, battles and even wars over the years. With that long history behind us, there are two things we want you to know about DRM:

  1. Everybody on the inside secretly knows that DRM technology is irrelevant, but DRM law is everything; and
  2. The reason companies want DRM has nothing to do with copyright

Gentoo Challenge Check In

