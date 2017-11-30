Pervert Purge | Unfilter 261
Posted on: November 30, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
An attempt to reauthorize the NSA’s spying loophole, known as Section 702, is in full swing. Plus we analyze the recent firing & public trials of major public figures.
Of course we also discuss other recent world events, wrap with a happy high-note & a PACKED Overtime!
— Show Notes —
- Watch: Vladimir Putin’s Handshake Knocks Over Furniture in Meeting With Turkey’s Erdogan
- Washington Post reporter caught plotting liberal agenda with billionaire George Soros | Fox News
- How Jeff Sessions Plans to End Medical Marijuana Before the Year Is Over
- More than a Million Pro-Repeal Net Neutrality Comments were Likely Faked
- MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ hosts caught faking post-Thanksgiving banter they taped earlier | Fox News
- A woman approached The Post with dramatic — and false — tale about Roy Moore. She appears to be part of undercover sting operation. – The Washington Post
- Matt Lauer mocks sexual harassment, drops his pants in resurfaced ‘Today’ clips | Fox News
- Convicted war criminal dies after drinking ‘poison’ in court – ABC News