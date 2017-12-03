This week, we cant get rid of Wes so we make the best of it & cover what we did over the holiday/shopping week, get sad over a missed opportunity, talk relationships, moving, food, #AskError & more!

+ (00:00:22) – Turkey Day traditions… or not.

+ (00:04:44) – Cross that Bridge when you come to it.

+ (00:17:38) – Paperwork problems.

+ (00:25:24) – Chris shares some personal pain

+ (00:36:25) – Black Friday & Cyber Monday have passed. Our boys share what they came home with.

+ (00:51:35) – A discussion on holidays with new relationships sidetracks into a war over the best and worst fast-food.

+ (00:57:07) – Is Trello worth the Trouble-o?

+ (01:15:15) – #AskError: if you could live anywhere in the past, when would you go?

+ (01:18:25) – Humans are badly designed.