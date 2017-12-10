The Uncrustables | User Error 38
Posted on: December 9, 2017
In this episode we meet the Beard’s girlfriend, talk about the craziness of some drivers, the secretly amazing sandwich from Starbucks, dolphin boners, An intro to Cannabis, Religion, a batch of #AskError & more!
+ (00:00:18) – Chris tests the new TechSnap music
+ (00:01:25) – Rikai’s new girlfriend has been shipped from the girlfriend factory
+ (00:03:33) – Chris continues his search for a new dog
+ (00:10:28) – Dolphin boners
+ (00:14:15) – Uncrustables
+ (00:18:05) – Starbucks: the inside scoop
+ (00:21:20) – Washington driving is crazy
+ (00:31:10) – Come hang out in the Cannabis Corner!
+ (00:53:05) – What’s the worst advice you’ve gotten?
+ (01:11:30) – What’s the most homosexual situation you’ve ever been in?
+ (01:31:21) – 2017 has taught us a lesson about perception
+ (01:41:13) – Chris hates paperwork. So does everyone else!
