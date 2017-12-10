The Uncrustables | User Error 38

Posted on: December 9, 2017

Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

ue-featured

In this episode we meet the Beard’s girlfriend, talk about the craziness of some drivers, the secretly amazing sandwich from Starbucks, dolphin boners, An intro to Cannabis, Religion, a batch of #AskError & more!

+ (00:00:18) – Chris tests the new TechSnap music
+ (00:01:25) – Rikai’s new girlfriend has been shipped from the girlfriend factory
+ (00:03:33) – Chris continues his search for a new dog
+ (00:10:28) – Dolphin boners
+ (00:14:15) – Uncrustables
+ (00:18:05) – Starbucks: the inside scoop
+ (00:21:20) – Washington driving is crazy
+ (00:31:10) – Come hang out in the Cannabis Corner!
+ (00:53:05) – What’s the worst advice you’ve gotten?
+ (01:11:30) – What’s the most homosexual situation you’ve ever been in?
+ (01:31:21) – 2017 has taught us a lesson about perception
+ (01:41:13) – Chris hates paperwork. So does everyone else!

Thanks to:


Linux Academy


Ting

Direct Download:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!