You Need a Barb | CR 287
Posted on: December 11, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Mike shares some recent lessons he’s learned trying to scale his team, some tools they tried & the processes that have stuck.
But first we kick it off with some of your feedback, a bit of Hoopla & wrap it up with a quick touch on hardware.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback / Hoopla
IBM announces new code patterns and bot solution for developers
“These patterns do the dirty work for the developer — they are curated packages of code, one-click GitHub repos, documentation and resources that address some of the most popular areas of development, including AI, Blockchain, Containers and IoT. These patterns will help developers get right to the task at hand, giving them more time to innovate and build,” Angel Diaz, vice president of developer technology and advocacy at IBM, wrote in a post.
Today I’d like to announce Homebrew 1.4.0. The most significant change since 1.3.0 is that Homebrew filters environment variables.
The Patreon page says they receive $177 per month. That’s too low for a project with such a high popularity and usage.
I read somewhere ( and I bet ) it’s used by Google / Facebook / Apple employees.
Challenges of Scaling a Development Team
- Process Obsolescence
- Communications
- Quality Control
What is an Agile process in 2017?
Kanban Board – New Standard of Organizing Work | Kanban Tool
- What is a Kanban Board? | LeanKit
iPhone X Impressions
- Compromise compromise, compromise…
- The Notch and Development Complications