Unreliable Sources | Unfilter 263
Posted on: December 14, 2017
Posted in: Featured, Unfilter, Video
It’s been a bad year of sourcing for the news industry, with the last couple of weeks delivering the biggest screw ups of the year. We kick it off with an update on Net Neutrality, the Russia investigation & then the rash of failed news this week.
Plus we catch Jeff Sessions preparing his war on Cannabis, an Overtime packed with goodies & more!
— Show Notes —
Links
- Donald Trump scheduled for medical exam after slurred Israel speech, White House says | The Independent
- 90lbs Of Cocaine Found On Ship Owned By Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Father-in-Law | Zero Hedge
- The U.S. Media Suffered Its Most Humiliating Debacle in Ages and Now Refuses All Transparency Over What Happened
- Vladimir Putin orders withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria | The Independent
- Fake ‘MyEtherWallet’ App Rises to #3 Spot on the iOS App Store’s Finance Charts [Updated] – Mac Rumors
- What is going on with Lindsey Graham? – ThinkProgress
- Sarah Sanders just made a hugely offensive allegation against the media
- Fusion GPS: Inside the firm behind the Trump dossier – The Washington Post
- Focus on Flynn, Trump timeline suggests obstruction is on Mueller’s mind – NBC News
- Morell Regrets How Intel Treated Trump | The Daily Caller
- Secret super PAC backing Jones in Alabama exposed – POLITICO
- Trump disputes New York Times report he watches hours of TV each day – POLITICO
- FCC, FTC announce partnership to police internet after net neutrality repeal | TheHill
- Kremlin: We see Trump’s tweets as official statements
- Josh Caplan on Twitter: “Nellie Ohr, the wife of demoted DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, not only worked for Fusion GPS, but has also represented the CIA’s “Open Source Wor… https://t.co/8zhVnE4THE”
- Media’s Wikileaks Trump Jr. email date screwup still unexplained.
- Wife of demoted DOJ official worked for firm behind anti-Trump dossier | Fox News
- McCabe Cancels Testimony, Something “Far More Sinister” With Fusion GPS | Zero Hedge
- Is CNN Protecting Adam Schiff? – WSJ
- Matt Drudge on Ala. Senate election: ‘Luther Strange would have won’ | TheHill
- Steve Bannon’s Big Loss in Alabama | Roger L. Simon
- Schumer calls cops after forged sex scandal charge – Axios
- Theresa May urged to prosecute web giants over abusive content
- Roy Moore refuses to accept election loss and asks supporters to pray for him | The Independent
- Putin Ordered Theft Of Clinton’s Emails From DNC, Russian Hacker Confesses
- Sean Davis on Twitter: “Here’s what we know: CNN refused to out you as the fake e-mail leaker b/c it wants you to keep leaking lies and appearing on CNN shows.… https://t.co/iOS0sLIWyj”
- FBI Officials Discussed ‘Insurance Polic | The Daily Caller
- In Texts, F.B.I. Officials in Russia Inquiry Said Clinton ‘Just Has to Win’ – The New York Times
- Fusion GPS Tried And Failed To Link Trump To Jeffrey Epstein | Zero Hedge
- House Intel investigates Trump Jr. email involving documents hacked during campaign – CBS News
- Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome(CHS) is Azadirachtin Poisoning (@tralawar’s post reminded me to post this. Ty tralawar) — Steemit
- Three U.S. men plead guilty to crimes tied to 2016 botnet attacks