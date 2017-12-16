Plus an update on the show and what to expect & we attempt something TechSNAP could never do as a video production, a live double FreeNAS upgrade!

Authors of one of the most infamous botnets of all time get busted, researchers discover keyloggers built into HP Laptops, the major HomeKit flaw no one is talking about & the new version of FreeNAS packs a lot of features for a point release.

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday unsealed the guilty pleas of two men first identified in January 2017 by KrebsOnSecurity as the likely co-authors of Mirai, a malware strain that remotely enslaves so-called “Internet of Things” devices such as security cameras, routers, and digital video recorders for use in large scale attacks designed to knock Web sites and entire networks offline (including multiple major attacks against this site).

The Keylogger was found embedded in the SynTP.sys file, a part of Synaptics touchpad driver that ships with HP notebook computers, leaving more than 460 HP Notebook models vulnerable to hackers. A security researcher who goes by the name of ZwClose discovered a keylogger in several Hewlett-Packard (HP) laptops that could allow hackers to record your every keystroke and steal sensitive data, including passwords, account information, and credit card details.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update re-enables remote access for shared users of the Home app. Apple broke remote access for shared users when implementing a fix for a major HomeKit vulnerability last week.

Any input on giving a “security” presentation to HR?

Dubbed ‘Process** **Doppelgänging‘ by Tal Liberman and Eugene Kogan of EnSilo, the attack was _demonstrated_during Black Hat Europe 2017 security conference in London earlier today.

Doppelgänging, a fileless code injection technique, works in such a manner that an attacker can manipulate the way Windows handles its file transaction process and pass malicious files even if the code is known to be malicious.

According to security duo “The goal of the technique is to allow a malware to run arbitrary code (including code that is known to be malicious) in the context of a legitimate process on the target machine.”