Old Dog, New Tricks | User Error 39
Posted on: December 17, 2017
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
In this week’s show we’re introduced to Chris’ new puppy Levi, a Sonos 1 mini-review, experiences trying to get multi-room IoT audio working, 3DS region locking, Wes’ trial of home assistant & Beard’s Seattle move progress & more!
+ (00:00:10) – Chris gets region lock-blocked.
+ (00:05:25) – Patreon rolled back their fee changes, but concerns have been raised.
+ (00:18:24) – Chris’ Smart Home is no Katey Sagal.
+ (00:34:37) – Rikai’s new apartment is coming together.
+ (00:44:22) – Net Neutrality gets repealed. What does that mean for the network?
+ (00:54:04) – Chris becomes a dogfather.
+ (01:06:56) – #AskError: You wouldn’t download a car… would you? Should there be time-share sexbots? Would you adopt a forever-puppy? When’s the podcast about group sex? What’s the 5-year vision for Jupiter Broadcasting?
Links
- We’re Updating Patreon’s Fee Structure. Here’s Why. – The Patreon Blog
- We messed up. We’re sorry, and we’re not rolling out the fees change. – The Patreon Blog
- Amazon.com: Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music. Works with Alexa. (Black): Home Audio & Theater
- Amazon.com: Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker, Triple Black: Electronics
- Goodbye, net neutrality—Ajit Pai’s FCC votes to allow blocking and throttling | Ars Technica
- Bomb threat temporarily disrupts FCC vote to kill net neutrality rules | Ars Technica