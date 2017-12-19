Mike’s New Ride | CR 288
Posted on: December 18, 2017
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
Microsoft makes one of their boldest moves into open source yet, Mike’s got new wheels and turns it into a chance to reflect on building for voice interfaces, Amazon’s got a new way for devs to make money & we continue to ponder the best ways to achieve CI bliss.
Thanks to:
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
Feedback
I’m looking into upgrading my CI setup and am having a hard time finding one cloud solution that does all of the following:
- Rails
- Xamarin
- Node / JavaScript in General
- iOS Native
Hoopla
Win32-OpenSSH: Win32 port of OpenSSH
This is the port of OpenBSD’s excellent OpenSSH[0] to Linux and other
Unices.
Amazon introduces paid subscriptions for Alexa skills
This is the first time third-party developers will be able to implement a direct means of monetizing their skills themselves, but it’s not the first time developers have earned money from their skills.
This is going to be a true test of my self-control…. #mac #iMacPro #CoderRadio — @ChrisLAS https://t.co/HijlT66h2u
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) December 15, 2017
The more I look at the #iMacPro the more I think it might actually be the #MacPro devs have been whining for sans upgradability
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) December 15, 2017
Apple TV, Google Chromecast return to Amazon – CNET
The e-commerce powerhouse adds five Apple TV and Chromecast devices to its online store, offering an olive branch to both Google and Apple.
Pick of the Week
Welp this one is goin on the soundboard @dominucco!https://t.co/nBGgTPbK94
From Sandalot in our Discord server
— Chris Fisher (@ChrisLAS) December 14, 2017