Microsoft makes one of their boldest moves into open source yet, Mike’s got new wheels and turns it into a chance to reflect on building for voice interfaces, Amazon’s got a new way for devs to make money & we continue to ponder the best ways to achieve CI bliss.

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed | iTunes Audio | iTunes Video

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

Feedback

I’m looking into upgrading my CI setup and am having a hard time finding one cloud solution that does all of the following:

  • Rails
  • Xamarin
  • Node / JavaScript in General
  • iOS Native

Hoopla

Win32-OpenSSH: Win32 port of OpenSSH

This is the port of OpenBSD’s excellent OpenSSH[0] to Linux and other
Unices.

Amazon introduces paid subscriptions for Alexa skills

This is the first time third-party developers will be able to implement a direct means of monetizing their skills themselves, but it’s not the first time developers have earned money from their skills.

Apple TV, Google Chromecast return to Amazon – CNET

The e-commerce powerhouse adds five Apple TV and Chromecast devices to its online store, offering an olive branch to both Google and Apple.

Pick of the Week

Question? Comments? Contact us here!