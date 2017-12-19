Microsoft makes one of their boldest moves into open source yet, Mike’s got new wheels and turns it into a chance to reflect on building for voice interfaces, Amazon’s got a new way for devs to make money & we continue to ponder the best ways to achieve CI bliss.

I’m looking into upgrading my CI setup and am having a hard time finding one cloud solution that does all of the following:

This is the port of OpenBSD’s excellent OpenSSH[0] to Linux and other

Unices.

This is the first time third-party developers will be able to implement a direct means of monetizing their skills themselves, but it’s not the first time developers have earned money from their skills.

The more I look at the #iMacPro the more I think it might actually be the #MacPro devs have been whining for sans upgradability — Michael Dominick (@dominucco) December 15, 2017

The e-commerce powerhouse adds five Apple TV and Chromecast devices to its online store, offering an olive branch to both Google and Apple.

