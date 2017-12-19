This week we take a dive into what it takes to break into a network. We wrap by telling you what you need to know to stay safe. Plus your calls & our answers!

Note: There were some hardware issues out of our control this week, so the audio is below our normal standard.

Direct Download:

RSS Feeds:

MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed

Become a supporter on Patreon:

Patreon

— Show Notes: —

— The Cliff Notes —

Vote for your favorite Distro

Join us for the AMA Episode

  • Ask Noah anything you want about any topic personal or tech!
  • Call In 1-855-450-NOAH
  • Monday, December 25th
  • Listen Live
  • Watch Live

— Stay In Touch —

Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard

Ask Noah Dashboard

Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!

Altispeed Technologies

Contact Noah

asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com

— Twitter —

Question? Comments? Contact us here!