Posted on: December 19, 2017
This week we take a dive into what it takes to break into a network. We wrap by telling you what you need to know to stay safe. Plus your calls & our answers!
Note: There were some hardware issues out of our control this week, so the audio is below our normal standard.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Zoneminder – Open Source Security Cameras
- Home Assistant – Open Source Home Automation
- NMap – Open Source Network Scanning
- Metasploit – Open Source Exploit Scanner
- Tripwire – Open Source Intrusion Detection System
Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they're excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
