Mike’s spent a week with JavaScript, Apple has a big gift & that launching a new product glow.

Plus Linux’s new fight, Amazon’s big wins & the things that have really gone to hell.

Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill but faces snag on foreign patents

The U.S. Republican tax overhaul passed by Congress this week will allow Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to bring back its $252.3 billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit – a long-standing company goal.

Eric Schmidt stepping down as Alphabet’s executive chairman

  • Eric Schmidt is transitioning from Alphabet’s executive chairman to a “technical advisor” role
  • The company expects the board to appoint a non-executive chairman at its next meeting in January

Apple has a plan for universal apps across iOS and macOS, report says

The internal Apple project, codenamed Marzipan, is not yet a done deal.

Apple Being Sued for ‘Purposefully Slowing Down Older iPhone Models’

Apple yesterday confirmed that it has implemented power management features in older iPhones to improve performance and prevent unexpected shutdowns as the battery in the devices starts to degrade, and this admission has now led to a class action lawsuit, which was first noticed by TMZ.

