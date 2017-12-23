Apple Payday | CR 289
Posted on: December 22, 2017
Mike’s spent a week with JavaScript, Apple has a big gift & that launching a new product glow.
Plus Linux’s new fight, Amazon’s big wins & the things that have really gone to hell.
Feedback
Been #coding so much #JavaScript and using a new Lint plugin for @code — it’s actually changing my muscle mem. Working in #VueJS
— Michael Dominick (@dominucco) December 21, 2017
Hoopla
Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill but faces snag on foreign patents
The U.S. Republican tax overhaul passed by Congress this week will allow Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to bring back its $252.3 billion foreign cash pile without a major tax hit – a long-standing company goal.
Eric Schmidt stepping down as Alphabet’s executive chairman
- Eric Schmidt is transitioning from Alphabet’s executive chairman to a “technical advisor” role
- The company expects the board to appoint a non-executive chairman at its next meeting in January
Apple has a plan for universal apps across iOS and macOS, report says
The internal Apple project, codenamed Marzipan, is not yet a done deal.
Apple Being Sued for ‘Purposefully Slowing Down Older iPhone Models’
Apple yesterday confirmed that it has implemented power management features in older iPhones to improve performance and prevent unexpected shutdowns as the battery in the devices starts to degrade, and this admission has now led to a class action lawsuit, which was first noticed by TMZ.