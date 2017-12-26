2017 Christmas Special | Ask Noah 41
This week on show we do something a little different. The phone lines are open but we’re taking calls about relationships, religion, politics, diet, life choices. Anything you can think to Ask Noah he answered in this special Christmas episode.
- Ubuntu 17.10 Pulled
- Root Access on MacOS
- Windows Bluescreen
- Vote for the Best Linux Desktop Distro!
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
