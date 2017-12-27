Taste of Linux 2017 | LUP 229
Posted on: December 26, 2017
Posted in: Featured, LINUX Unplugged, Video
We break from the unformat of the show for a special holiday chat about the top moments in the world of Linux this year that impacted us the most.
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | iTunes Feed | Video Feed | Torrent Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
Show Notes:
- Ubuntu 17.10 | Ubuntu
- GNOME – An easy and elegant way to use your computer, GNOME 3 is designed to put you in control and get things done.
- Canonical joins GNOME Foundation Advisory Board – GNOME
- Our Trip to Dell | LAS 464 | Jupiter Broadcasting
- Dell’s Secret Sauce | LAS 465 | Jupiter Broadcasting
- Project Sputnik Interview | LUP 179 | Jupiter Broadcasting
- KillDisk Ransomware Now Targets Linux, Prevents Boot-Up, Has Faulty Encryption
- Systems Developed by and for Developers | Dell
- Blast off! Sputnik launches as the Dell XPS 13 Laptop, Developer Edition – Direct2Dell
- systemd
- Ubuntu Rally in NYC | Ubuntu Insights
- Introducing Amazon Linux 2
- Amazon Linux2 FAQs
- Amazon Linux 2
- Amazon Linux 2 Release Note 12.2017
- Amazon Linux 2 – Modern, Stable, and Enterprise-Friendly | AWS News Blog
- Taste of India – 54 Photos & 64 Reviews – Indian – 420 W Gates St, Mount Vernon, WA – Restaurant Reviews – Phone Number – Yelp