It has been over a year since Cloudflare’s TLS 1.3 launch and still, none of the major browsers have enabled TLS 1.3 by default.

Leaky S3 Buckets

“I had seen unencrypted flight logs, passports, drivers licenses, and identification cards,” Finisterre said, adding: “It should be noted that newer logs and PII [personally identifiable information] seemed to be encrypted with a static OpenSSL password, so theoretically some of the data was at least loosely protected from prying eyes.”

For a researcher at UpGuard, on 6 October the answer turned out to be an intriguing 36GB database file sitting in plain view_on an Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) bucket uploaded by analytics company Alteryx._

Three misconfigured AWS S3 buckets have been discovered wide open on the public internet containing “dozens of terabytes” of social media posts and similar pages — all scraped from around the world by the US military to identify and profile persons of interest.

Of all the common protocols a new analyst encounters, perhaps none is quite as impenetrable as Server Message Block (SMB). Its enormous size, sparse documentation, and wide variety of uses can make it one of the most intimidating protocols for junior analysts to learn. But SMB is vitally important: lateral movement in Windows Active Directory environments can be the difference between a minor and a catastrophic breach, and almost all publicly available techniques for this movement involve SMB in some way. While there are numerous guides to certain aspects of SMB available, I found a dearth of material that was accessible, thorough, and targeted towards network analysis. The goal of this guide is to explain this confusing protocol in a way that helps new analysts immediately start threat hunting with it in their networks, ignoring the irrelevant minutiae that seem to form the core of most SMB primers and focusing instead on the kinds of threats an analyst is most likely to see.

The StorageCrypter Ransomware appears to be targeting NAS systems around the world but the facts surrounding it have been somewhat confusing.

