The end of Bitcoin | Ask Noah 42
Posted on: January 2, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
This week on the show, we talk about Alt Coins and how Bitcoin ceases to be a viable concurrency for day to day operations. We take your calls, plus we include the Mumble room!
RSS Feeds:
MP3 Feed | HD Video Feed | iTunes Feed
Become a supporter on Patreon:
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- 32 bit Bootloader
- Pairing Bluetooth Using Bluez
- Laptop Wakes up from Suspend
- Setup Yubikey on Linux
- Vote for the Best Linux Desktop Distro!
- See How the Ask Noah Show Got Started (video)
- VoxTeleSys
— Stay In Touch —
Find all the resources for this show on the Ask Noah Dashboard
Need more help than a radio show can offer? Altispeed provides commercial IT services and they’re excited to offer you a great deal for listening to the Ask Noah Show. Call today and ask about the discount for listeners of the Ask Noah Show!
Contact Noah
asknoah [at] jupiterbroadcasting.com
— Twitter —