Linux Action News 35
Posted on: January 7, 2018
Posted in: Featured, Linux Action News, Video
We start with good news, fun speculation & an open source success story. Then we get into Meltdown & Spectre.
Plus we follow up on the lawsuit that could split the community & then we eat some Bitcoin humble pie.
Episode Links
- UBports release OTA 3 — This update brings some new features and bug fixes atop the Ubuntu Touch 15.04 base. New features include some new packages requested by the community, the default start page and search provider was changed over to DuckDuckGo, and not displaying the keyboard when working with multiple windows. This over-the-air update has also removed the Ubuntu Store from the App Scope.
- Ubuntu Touch working on Android app support — “Project Anbox”. Anbox – a shorted form of ‘Android-in-a-Box” – is a community effort which allows Android apps to execute in a container in a more native way rather than the more common approach of using an Android emulator,
- LEDE and OpenWrt merge — The merged project will use the code base of the former LEDE project.
- Fuchsia available for the Pixelbook — Fuchsia—which only started development in 2016—is Google’s third operating system after Chrome OS and Android.
- Meltdown and Spectre — Meltdown and Spectre exploit critical vulnerabilities in modern processors. These hardware vulnerabilities allow programs to steal data which is currently processed on the computer. While programs are typically not permitted to read data from other programs, a malicious program can exploit Meltdown and Spectre to get hold of secrets stored in the memory of other running programs. This might include your passwords stored in a password manager or browser, your personal photos, emails, instant messages and even business-critical documents.
- Law Center and Conservancy updates — Because the SFLC has amended its trademark cancellation petition with a fraud claim, the SFC’s motion to toss the complaint must be refiled after the fraud issue been considered.