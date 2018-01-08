After a great batch of feedback we make some bold predictions for 2018, and it’s not your dad’s crystal ball this year.

  • M. JavaScript consumes the world further(https://hackernoon.com/javascript-has-already-won-235b29ed126b)
  • C. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft will capture 76 percent of all cloud platform revenue in 2018. It also states that Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce together have a 70 percent share of all software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue. ALL THAT SAID: AWS will see its significant lead in the market erode in 2018.
  • C. Serverless will pick up more hype, and a notable new project/product will boast how it helped them get to market.
  • C. 2018 is the year of the smart speaker/Lady Tube Assistant. Built into TVs, sound bars, lights, Sonos.
  • C. Smart devices sell like crazy. Smart plugs, LIFX bulbs, outdoor lights, etc.
  • Linux becomes the workstation of choice after 18.04. With Dell receiving the bulk of the new customers.
  • M. Desktop Linux misses its shot unseat Apple for dev / pro workstations

