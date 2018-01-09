We slay the Gentoo challenge monster & give you our first take of the most expensive Linux distro we’ve ever tried. What does nearly $100 of Linux get you? We find out!

So, where are we with fixing the problems? Work is continuing, but the latest update of the stable Linux kernel, 4.14.2, has the current patches. Some people may experience boot problems with this release, but 4.14.13 will be out in a few days.

Patches have also been added to the 4.4 and 4.9 stable kernel trees. But, as Kroah-Hartman added, “This backport is very different from the mainline version that is in 4.14 and 4.15, there are different bugs happening.” Still, he said, “Those are the minority at the moment, and should not stop you from upgrading.”

Here are the main fixes and enhancements in this new version:

Added Audio Spectrum Visualization filter.

filter. Added support for font size and italics to the Text filter.

filter. Added a Mask filter.

filter. Another important fix for accuracy of XML time values, particularly for non-integer frame rates.

QOwnNotes is the open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows by Patrizio Bekerle (pbek on GitHub and IRC), that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud or Nextcloud.

Unlike Skull Canyon, which has only one SKU (NUC6i7KYK) with the Core i7-6700HQ, Intel is launching Hades Canyon in two versions. The more powerful of the two is the $999 VR-ready NUC8i7HVK sporting the 100W TDP unlocked Core i7-8809G. The other SKU is the $799 NUC8i7HNK with the 65W TDP Core i7-8705G. The rest of the features are identical across the two SKUs.

By rebranding to Code, it lets us focus on what we intended from the start: building a great native code editor for developers on elementary OS

Ubuntu without Unity will continue to be a big story in the foreseeable future is that with Ubuntu using GNOME Shell, almost all the major distributions out there now ship primarily with GNOME, making GNOME Shell the de facto standard Linux desktop.

The “Telegram Open Network” that powers the system will be a “third generation” blockchain network, building on the work of previous cryptocurrencies to provide something groundbreaking.

The Return of Linspire?

The Linspire distribution has had a long and mixed history. Linspire (originally named Lindows) is a commercial distribution which has changed hands a few times. Linspire started as a Debian-based project designed to offer a familiar desktop environment for Windows users. Linspire was later re-based on Ubuntu and continued its beginner-friendly mission. However, the Linspire distribution was eventually purchased by Xandros and discontinued back around 2008. At the end of 2017, PC/OpenSystems LLC announced they had purchased Linspire and its community edition, Freespire, and would resume development of these two Ubuntu-based distributions. Linspire is being sold as a commercial product which can be bundled with PC/OpenSystems computers while Freespire can be downloaded free of charge. More information can be found on the PC/OpenSystems Linspire information page.

Linspire is a commercial release which builds on the elegant Freespire foundation. It does include a proprietary software set optimized for business users, students, researchers and developers. It is a capable solution for utilizing cloud-based web apps as well as legacy software from our Debian or Ubuntu’s repositories.

This Freespire 3.0 is supported until 2021. Linspire 7.0 is supported until 2025.

