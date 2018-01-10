RedHat with Brandon Johnson | Ask Noah 44
Posted on: January 10, 2018
Posted in: Ask Noah, Featured, Video
We pick up where we left off last Friday with our discussion about Spectre & Meltdown. Brandon Johnson from RedHat joins us to talk about this important topic & what he and his team at RedHat are doing to mitigate this disaster.
— Show Notes: —
— The Cliff Notes —
- Problem Booting Windows with AMD
- Meltdown and Spectre for Non Technical Users
- Meltdown and Spectre the Battle Continues
- Meltdown Attack Simply Explained
- What RedHat says You Need to Know
- Microsoft Haults Patches
- Microsoft Haults Patches Cont.
- Meltdown Spectre Bug Collision
- Kids Router
- RedHat Opens up Resources For You
- RedHat Resources
- Linus Torvalds Advice to Intel
- Intel CEO Sale of Stock Before Security Bug Reveal
- Intel Bug Performance Hit
- Intel Bug Fix Kernel Fix
- Canonical Updates for Meltdown and Spectre
- Intel SPI Bug Fix
- BIOS Fix Download
- Backup BIOS Fix Update
