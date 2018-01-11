We catch up on the news of the last few weeks. Then dig deep into the controversial new book, Fire and Fury and the public shaming of Steve Bannon. We’ve read the entire thing, sourced some clips & have the official Unfilter take on a book that promises to end the Trump presidency.

Plus the latest world news, updates on the Russia investigation & who we’re blaming for WannaCry.

