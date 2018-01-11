Fired and Furious | Unfilter 264
We catch up on the news of the last few weeks. Then dig deep into the controversial new book, Fire and Fury and the public shaming of Steve Bannon. We’ve read the entire thing, sourced some clips & have the official Unfilter take on a book that promises to end the Trump presidency.
Plus the latest world news, updates on the Russia investigation & who we’re blaming for WannaCry.
- Obama Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Paid Fusion GPS
- US Spy Satellites Catch Chinese Ships Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea | Zero Hedge
- State Department releases emails from computer Huma Abedin shared with Anthony Weiner
- FBI opened Russia probe after Papadopoulos told Australian diplomat of Clinton dirt
- Russia accuses U.S. of training former Islamic State fighters in Syria
- How the Russia Inquiry Began: A Campaign Aide, Drinks and Talk of Political Dirt – The New York Times
- Devin Nunes, targeting Mueller and the FBI, alarms Democrats and some Republicans with his tactics
- Report: Australian officials frustrated by FBI-Russia leak | TheHill
- DeSantis: Papadopoulos’ Barroom Boasts Are ‘Thinner’ Explanation for Russia Probe Than Dossier | Fox News Insider
- Steve Bannon Suggests Donald Trump Met With Russians After Don Jr. Did
- Sessions terminates US policy that let legal pot flourish
- GOP Reps. Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan call on Sessions to resign
- White House bans personal phones from West Wing after book scandals – AOL News
- Drudge exposes Bannon’s new benefactor – Washington Times
- Intel, ARM and AMD chip scare: What you need to know – BBC News
- ‘Fire and Fury’ author Wolff calls Trump least credible person who has ever walked on earth – NBC News
- Brill’s Content: The Truth About Burn Rate
- In 1967, the CIA Created the Label “Conspiracy Theorists” … to Attack Anyone Who Challenges the “Official” Narrative | Zero Hedge | Zero Hedge
- NSA Chief Mike Rogers’s Classified Retirement Memo Leaks
- Trump defends his sanity amid questions about his mental state
- Trump claims he’s ‘a very stable genius’ | New York Post
- Electrospaces.net: Section 702 FAA expires: what are the problems with PRISM and Upstream?
- Exclusive: Bannon apologizes – Axios
- There is no ‘gorilla channel’ book excerpt about Trump – The Verge
- Let’s Talk About the Gorilla Channel for One More Day – The New York Times
- Internet falls for Trump-‘Gorilla Channel’ parody – POLITICO
- WikiLeaks shares full text of Wolff’s Trump book | TheHill
- RT’s editor-in-chief on election meddling, being labeled Russian propaganda – CBS News
- FBI agents’ text messages spur congressional probe into possible news leaks | TheHill
- Blocked by passwords, FBI can’t unlock over half of devices seized as evidence – NBC News
- Fusion GPS lawyer: “Somebody’s already been killed as a result” of Trump Dossier being published – CBS News
- Listen to ‘The Daily’: ‘Fire and Fury’ in the White House – The New York Times
- Trump blasts ‘sneaky Dianne Feinstein’ for releasing Fusion GPS transcript | Fox News
- Feud over Trump dossier intensifies with release of interview transcript – The Washington Post
- Senior Republican refers Trump-Russia dossier author for possible charges – The Washington Post
- Dianne Feinstein Releases Transcript Of Fusion GPS Co-Founder’s Testimony On Russia | HuffPost
- ‘Sloppy Steve’ Bannon becomes Trump’s latest example of name-calling – ABC News
- White House transcript fails to include line from Trump on clean DACA bill | TheHill