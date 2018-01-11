The types of workloads that will see the largest performance impacts from Meltdown, tools to test yourself & the outlook for 2018.

Plus a concise breakdown of Meltdown, Spectre & side-channel attacks like only TechSNAP can.

Then we run through the timeline of events & the scuttlebutt of so called coordinated disclosure. We also discuss yet another security issue in macOS High Sierra, a backdoor in popular storage appliances, your questions & more!