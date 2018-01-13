Illegal Clouds | User Error 41
Posted on: January 13, 2018
The boys are back after the holiday break & a lot happened while they were gone! Oregon let people pump their own gas as Chris looked on with his new dog, the Beard moved to the big city, Noah’s gone a quest to turn Ask Noah up to 11, you guys continued to be awesome & more!
+ (00:00:05) – Chris and Noah enter a nightmare of unwanted updates.
+ (00:13:53) – Oregon decides people can pump their own gas. Riots, explosions, and zombie outbreaks ensue. … Or not.
+ (00:21:35) – The beard has completed his move to Seattle.
+ (00:24:00) – Offending Noah with Plex Cloud.
+ (00:38:10) – Chris begins skipping out on his medical insurance.
+ (00:45:45) – This just in: JB viewers continue to be awesome.
+ (00:50:00) – Audio ain’t “hot”. What now?
+ (01:04:38) – Chris’s new dog is, like, really smart.
+ (01:16:55) – #StreamADay
Links
- Retailer Overstock mixed up bitcoin and bitcoin cash, letting customers buy items at a steep discount – The Verge
- Source-Connect Now / Source Elements
- Oregon gas pumping crisis is easy to mock. Here’s why you shouldn’t
- Plex Cloud: Now Available to all Plex Pass Subscribers! | Plex
- Plex Pass Features | Best Media Streaming Server
- Levi Hangs with Chris
- files_copying (@files_copying) | Twitter
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – Nintendo 3DS – Official Site